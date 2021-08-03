Liquidia to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 4638099. A webcast of the call will be available and archived on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/index.php/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of PAH. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

