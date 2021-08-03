Logo
Chimerix to Present at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (

CMRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval of TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox as a medical countermeasure. The Company has two other advanced clinical-stage development programs, ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and an efficacy analysis by blinded independent central review is expected later in 2021. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things, the status of Chimerix’s oncology programs, and the potential benefits and government procurement of TEMBEXA. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks that the current clinical study data for ONC201 will not support accelerated, or any, regulatory approval; the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Oncoceutics may not be realized; the ability to generate positive results in a Phase 3 study in acute myeloid leukemia and subsequent approval for DSTAT; risks that Chimerix will not obtain a procurement contract for TEMBEXA in smallpox in a timely manner or at all; Chimerix’s reliance on a sole source third-party manufacturer for drug supply; risks that ongoing or future trials may not be successful or replicate previous trial results, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent trials; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for our drugs; risks that our drugs may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties; and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
[email protected]

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected]

