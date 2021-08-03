KBR and Petron Scientech Inc Sign Alliance Agreement to License Sustainable Technologies

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) and Petron Scientech Inc. (PSI) announced today that they have signed an alliance agreement to license differentiated, energy-efficient, and sustainable technologies for renewable chemicals production.

Under this agreement, KBR will be the exclusive licensor for PSI's Ethylene Oxide / Ethylene Glycol (K-MEG℠), Alcohol Dehydration (K-SEET℠) and Maleic Anhydride (Max-Leic℠) technologies, which are used to convert ethanol into ethylene and further derivative chemicals used in a wide range of industry and consumer products.

PSI has developed these technologies over the past 30 years and is recognized as a leader in renewable ethanol and ethylene value chains and biorefineries. KBR will license these technologies and provide engineering services for new biorefineries as well as integrating the technologies in existing refineries and petrochemical plants to offer sustainable alternatives.

"We are excited to announce the alliance agreement with PSI for these differentiated ethanol and ethylene value chain technologies," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "Our collaboration will benefit clients globally and allow them to set new standards for meeting corporate ESG ambitions."

"PSI offers unique, patented, renewable, and sustainable technologies and services for broad industrial applications which are highly sought after today to reduce carbon footprint and mitigate climate change," said Yogendra Sarin, founder and CEO, PSI. "We are proud to work with KBR, who have the right experience and leadership to help advance and commercialize our technologies on a global scale."

About PSI

Petron Scientech Inc, (PSI) based in Princeton, New Jersey, is a leader in the field of integrated and hybrid biorefineries, production of ethanol from first and second generation feedstocks for gasoline additive, and industrial conversion of renewable ethanol into a variety of important chemical building blocks specifically, higher alcohols, bio ethylene, bio ethylene oxide (EO), bio ethylene glycols (MEG) and other ethylene applications.

http://www.petronscientech.com/

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

