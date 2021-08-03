Logo
Quanta Services Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report & Website

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and interactive microsite. The report discusses the company's accomplishments last year, as well as our commitments to People, Planet and Principles. The microsite is intended to serve as a comprehensive, interactive resource to showcase data, information, and relevant case studies from the company in connection with topics related to ESG and the important role Quanta plays in supporting a carbon-neutral future. Please visit https://esg.quantaservices.com/ to access the microsite and report.

quanta_services_logo.jpg

Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Quanta provides critical infrastructure solutions in support of our customers' efforts to improve system resiliency and reliability and enable technologies that enhance our quality of life and promote a carbon-neutral future. As society continues to progress and become more connected, there is an increasing need for reliable and modernized infrastructure. Quanta is working to meet these evolving infrastructure requirements by focusing on the needs of our employees, our customers and the communities where we live and work."

Quanta's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report integrates and aligns with certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the disclosure topics and accounting metrics of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Key discussions include:

  • A Message from Our CEO
  • 2020: Year in Stories
    • Introducing LUMA Energy
    • COVID Leadership
    • First Responders: A Busy & Safe Storm Seaso
  • Our Commitments:
    • People
    • Planet
    • Principles
  • Our ESG Framework

About Quanta Services
Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This press release (and any oral statements regarding the subject matter of this press release) contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations regarding Expectations regarding our business or financial outlook; Expectations regarding opportunities, technological developments, competitive positioning, future economic and regulatory conditions and other trends in particular markets or industries; expectations regarding our plans and strategies; the business plans or financial condition of our customers, including with respect to transition to a reduced-carbon economy; the development of and opportunities with respect to future projects, including renewable energy projects and larger electrical infrastructure projects;; as well as statements reflecting expectations, intentions, assumptions or beliefs about future events and other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve or rely on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control, and reflect management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you that actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted by our forward-looking statements and that any or all of our forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate or incorrect. Forward-looking statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions and by known or unknown risks and uncertainties including , among others, market conditions; the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the control of Quanta; trends and growth opportunities in relevant markets, including our ability to obtain future project awards; technological advancements and market developments that could reduce demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Quanta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, Quanta's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2021, and any other documents that Quanta files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are urged to refer to Quanta's documents filed with the SEC that are available through the company's website at www.quantaservices.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Quanta does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Quanta further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by any third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.

Investors - Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Media – Liz James

Quanta Services, Inc.

Sard Verbinnen & Co

(713) 341-7260

(281) 881-5170

favicon.png?sn=DA62593&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-releases-2020-corporate-responsibility-report--website-301346735.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA62593&Transmission_Id=202108030655PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA62593&DateId=20210803
