Quanta Services Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report & Website

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and interactive microsite. The report discusses the company's accomplishments last year, as well as our commitments to People, Planet and Principles. The microsite is intended to serve as a comprehensive, interactive resource to showcase data, information, and relevant case studies from the company in connection with topics related to ESG and the important role Quanta plays in supporting a carbon-neutral future. Please visit https://esg.quantaservices.com/ to access the microsite and report.

Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Quanta provides critical infrastructure solutions in support of our customers' efforts to improve system resiliency and reliability and enable technologies that enhance our quality of life and promote a carbon-neutral future. As society continues to progress and become more connected, there is an increasing need for reliable and modernized infrastructure. Quanta is working to meet these evolving infrastructure requirements by focusing on the needs of our employees, our customers and the communities where we live and work."

Quanta's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report integrates and aligns with certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the disclosure topics and accounting metrics of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Key discussions include:

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

