AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Raises 2021 Guidance

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Raises 2021 Guidance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

AMETEK's second quarter 2021 sales were a record $1.39 billion, a 37% increase over the second quarter of 2020, with organic sales growth of 25%. Operating income increased 39% to a record $316.6 million and operating margins were 22.8%, up 40 basis points over the prior-year period.

On a GAAP basis, second quarter earnings per diluted share were $1.00. Adjusted earnings were a record $1.15 per diluted share, up 37% versus the prior year's adjusted results. Adjusted earnings adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization of $0.15 per diluted share. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to adjusted results is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.

"AMETEK delivered outstanding results in the second quarter with record sales, operating income and adjusted earnings," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales growth and operating performance were exceptionally strong while earnings exceeded our expectations. Order growth remains robust and broad-based resulting in a record $2.5 billion in backlog. Additionally, our businesses generated outstanding levels of cash flow with free cash flow conversion a strong 114% of net income."

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)
Second quarter EIG sales were a record $933.9 million, up 44% compared to last year's second quarter. EIG's operating income in the quarter was up 42% to $226.6 million, and operating margins were 24.3%.

"EIG performed exceptionally well in the quarter with a record level of sales driven by strong organic growth and contributions from the recent acquisitions," noted Mr. Zapico. "EIG also delivered superb operating performance with operating income up more than 40% and strong core operating margin expansion."

Electromechanical Group (EMG)
EMG sales in the second quarter were $452.4 million, an increase of 24% over the second quarter of 2020. Operating income for EMG increased 33% over the prior-year period to a record $112.4 million, and operating margins were up 170 basis points to a record 24.9%.

"EMG had an exceptional quarter with strong sales growth and outstanding operating performance," commented Mr. Zapico. "Our team's tremendous efforts during the pandemic positioned us well to benefit from the recovery resulting in robust margin expansion."

2021 Outlook
"We are pleased with AMETEK's performance through the first half of the year. Sales and orders growth has been broad based as the global economy continues its recovery. Our businesses are executing extremely well, generating strong levels of cash flow which firmly position us to continue investing in growth opportunities including strategic acquisitions. This outstanding performance, along with our proven ability to manage well through various economic cycles, reflects the strength and sustainable nature of the AMETEK Growth Model," continued Mr. Zapico.

"Following our second quarter results, we are increasing our guidance for the year. For 2021, we now expect overall sales to be up approximately 20% with organic sales up approximately 10%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $4.62 to $4.68, up 17% to 18% over 2020 and an increase from our previous guidance range of $4.48 to $4.56 per diluted share," he added.

"We expect overall sales in the third quarter to be up in the mid-20% range compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.18, up 15% to 17% over the same period in 2020," concluded Mr. Zapico.

Conference Call
AMETEK will webcast its second quarter 2021 investor conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of www.ametek.com.

About AMETEK
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Forward-looking Information
Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include risks related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on AMETEK's operations, supply chain, and demand across key end markets; AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks with international sales and operations, including supply chain disruptions; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
[email protected]
Phone: 610.889.5247


AMETEK, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net sales

$1,386,346


$1,011,922


$2,602,088


$2,214,140









Cost of sales

912,712


669,195


1,702,104


1,493,842

Selling, general and administrative

157,023


115,737


290,028


261,268

Total operating expenses

1,069,735


784,932


1,992,132


1,755,110









Operating income

316,611


226,990


609,956


459,030









Interest expense

(20,442)


(22,669)


(39,389)


(45,410)

Other (expense) income, net

(4,414)


2,131


(6,356)


143,907









Income before income taxes

291,755


206,452


564,211


557,527









Provision for income taxes

60,076


40,235


113,299


110,694









Net income

$ 231,679


$ 166,217


$ 450,912


$ 446,833









Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.00


$ 0.72


$ 1.94


$ 1.94

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.00


$ 0.73


$ 1.96


$ 1.95









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Diluted shares

232,841


230,381


232,569


230,626

Basic shares

230,828


229,225


230,632


229,094









Dividends per share

$ 0.20


$ 0.18


$ 0.40


$ 0.36

AMETEK, Inc.

Information by Business Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net sales:








Electronic Instruments

$ 933,934


$ 647,882


$1,724,858


$1,422,107

Electromechanical

452,412


364,040


877,230


792,033

Consolidated net sales

$1,386,346


$1,011,922


$2,602,088


$2,214,140









Operating income:








Segment operating income:








Electronic Instruments

$ 226,637


$ 159,593


$ 433,534


$ 330,864

Electromechanical

112,434


84,287


217,467


160,851

Total segment operating income

339,071


243,880


651,001


491,715

Corporate administrative expenses

(22,460)


(16,890)


(41,045)


(32,685)

Consolidated operating income

$ 316,611


$ 226,990


$ 609,956


$ 459,030


AMETEK, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands)



June 30,


December 31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 390,644


$ 1,212,822

Receivables, net

754,045


597,472

Inventories, net

711,620


559,171

Other current assets

185,772


153,005

Total current assets

2,042,081


2,522,470





Property, plant and equipment, net

598,827


526,530

Right of use asset, net

178,698


167,233

Goodwill

5,139,807


4,224,906

Other intangibles, investments and other assets

3,795,851


2,916,344

Total assets

$11,755,264


$10,357,483





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net

$ 699,996


$ 132,284

Accounts payable and accruals

1,157,633


943,631

Total current liabilities

1,857,629


1,075,915





Long-term debt, net

2,262,100


2,281,441

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities

1,292,236


1,050,781

Stockholders' equity

6,343,299


5,949,346

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$11,755,264


$10,357,483


AMETEK, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)










FREE CASH FLOW










Three Months
Ended









June 30, 2021







Cash provided by operating activities

$ 287.0







Deduct: Capital expenditures

(23.5)







Free cash flow

$ 263.5
















Free Cash Flow Conversion
(Free cash flow divided by net income)

114%
















ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE










Diluted Earnings Per Share







Three Months Ended







June 30,


June 30,







2021


2020





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 1.00


$ 0.72






Pretax amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets

0.20


0.16






Income tax benefit on amortization of
acquisition-related intangible assets

(0.05)


(0.04)





Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.15


$ 0.84

























Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended


Year Ended



September 30,


December 31,



Low


High


Low


High



2021


2021


2021


2021










Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 1.00


$ 1.02


$ 4.01


$ 4.07


Pretax amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets

0.21


0.21


0.80


0.80


Income tax benefit on amortization of
acquisition-related intangible assets

(0.05)


(0.05)


(0.19)


(0.19)

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.16


$ 1.18


$ 4.62


$ 4.68










Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
("GAAP") basis with certain non–GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increased transparency and
allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-
making. Reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying
financial tables. These non–GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior
to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by reflecting additional ways of viewing
AMETEK's operations that, when reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure, helps our investors to better understand the long-
term profitability trends of our business, and facilitates easier comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers.

favicon.png?sn=PH62044&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-announces-record-second-quarter-results-and-raises-2021-guidance-301346466.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH62044&Transmission_Id=202108030655PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH62044&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment