AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Raises 2021 Guidance

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

AMETEK's second quarter 2021 sales were a record $1.39 billion, a 37% increase over the second quarter of 2020, with organic sales growth of 25%. Operating income increased 39% to a record $316.6 million and operating margins were 22.8%, up 40 basis points over the prior-year period.

On a GAAP basis, second quarter earnings per diluted share were $1.00. Adjusted earnings were a record $1.15 per diluted share, up 37% versus the prior year's adjusted results. Adjusted earnings adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization of $0.15 per diluted share. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to adjusted results is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.

"AMETEK delivered outstanding results in the second quarter with record sales, operating income and adjusted earnings," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales growth and operating performance were exceptionally strong while earnings exceeded our expectations. Order growth remains robust and broad-based resulting in a record $2.5 billion in backlog. Additionally, our businesses generated outstanding levels of cash flow with free cash flow conversion a strong 114% of net income."

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)

Second quarter EIG sales were a record $933.9 million, up 44% compared to last year's second quarter. EIG's operating income in the quarter was up 42% to $226.6 million, and operating margins were 24.3%.

"EIG performed exceptionally well in the quarter with a record level of sales driven by strong organic growth and contributions from the recent acquisitions," noted Mr. Zapico. "EIG also delivered superb operating performance with operating income up more than 40% and strong core operating margin expansion."

Electromechanical Group (EMG)

EMG sales in the second quarter were $452.4 million, an increase of 24% over the second quarter of 2020. Operating income for EMG increased 33% over the prior-year period to a record $112.4 million, and operating margins were up 170 basis points to a record 24.9%.

"EMG had an exceptional quarter with strong sales growth and outstanding operating performance," commented Mr. Zapico. "Our team's tremendous efforts during the pandemic positioned us well to benefit from the recovery resulting in robust margin expansion."

2021 Outlook

"We are pleased with AMETEK's performance through the first half of the year. Sales and orders growth has been broad based as the global economy continues its recovery. Our businesses are executing extremely well, generating strong levels of cash flow which firmly position us to continue investing in growth opportunities including strategic acquisitions. This outstanding performance, along with our proven ability to manage well through various economic cycles, reflects the strength and sustainable nature of the AMETEK Growth Model," continued Mr. Zapico.

"Following our second quarter results, we are increasing our guidance for the year. For 2021, we now expect overall sales to be up approximately 20% with organic sales up approximately 10%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $4.62 to $4.68, up 17% to 18% over 2020 and an increase from our previous guidance range of $4.48 to $4.56 per diluted share," he added.

"We expect overall sales in the third quarter to be up in the mid-20% range compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.18, up 15% to 17% over the same period in 2020," concluded Mr. Zapico.

Conference Call

AMETEK will webcast its second quarter 2021 investor conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of www.ametek.com.

About AMETEK

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Forward-looking Information

Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include risks related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on AMETEK's operations, supply chain, and demand across key end markets; AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks with international sales and operations, including supply chain disruptions; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

AMETEK, Inc.

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations

1100 Cassatt Road

Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312

[email protected]

Phone: 610.889.5247

AMETEK, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $1,386,346

$1,011,922

$2,602,088

$2,214,140















Cost of sales 912,712

669,195

1,702,104

1,493,842 Selling, general and administrative 157,023

115,737

290,028

261,268 Total operating expenses 1,069,735

784,932

1,992,132

1,755,110















Operating income 316,611

226,990

609,956

459,030















Interest expense (20,442)

(22,669)

(39,389)

(45,410) Other (expense) income, net (4,414)

2,131

(6,356)

143,907















Income before income taxes 291,755

206,452

564,211

557,527















Provision for income taxes 60,076

40,235

113,299

110,694















Net income $ 231,679

$ 166,217

$ 450,912

$ 446,833















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00

$ 0.72

$ 1.94

$ 1.94 Basic earnings per share $ 1.00

$ 0.73

$ 1.96

$ 1.95















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Diluted shares 232,841

230,381

232,569

230,626 Basic shares 230,828

229,225

230,632

229,094















Dividends per share $ 0.20

$ 0.18

$ 0.40

$ 0.36

AMETEK, Inc. Information by Business Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales:













Electronic Instruments $ 933,934

$ 647,882

$1,724,858

$1,422,107 Electromechanical 452,412

364,040

877,230

792,033 Consolidated net sales $1,386,346

$1,011,922

$2,602,088

$2,214,140















Operating income:













Segment operating income:













Electronic Instruments $ 226,637

$ 159,593

$ 433,534

$ 330,864 Electromechanical 112,434

84,287

217,467

160,851 Total segment operating income 339,071

243,880

651,001

491,715 Corporate administrative expenses (22,460)

(16,890)

(41,045)

(32,685) Consolidated operating income $ 316,611

$ 226,990

$ 609,956

$ 459,030

AMETEK, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands)



June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 390,644

$ 1,212,822 Receivables, net 754,045

597,472 Inventories, net 711,620

559,171 Other current assets 185,772

153,005 Total current assets 2,042,081

2,522,470







Property, plant and equipment, net 598,827

526,530 Right of use asset, net 178,698

167,233 Goodwill 5,139,807

4,224,906 Other intangibles, investments and other assets 3,795,851

2,916,344 Total assets $11,755,264

$10,357,483







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 699,996

$ 132,284 Accounts payable and accruals 1,157,633

943,631 Total current liabilities 1,857,629

1,075,915







Long-term debt, net 2,262,100

2,281,441 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 1,292,236

1,050,781 Stockholders' equity 6,343,299

5,949,346 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $11,755,264

$10,357,483

AMETEK, Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















FREE CASH FLOW

















Three Months

Ended















June 30, 2021











Cash provided by operating activities $ 287.0











Deduct: Capital expenditures (23.5)











Free cash flow $ 263.5





























Free Cash Flow Conversion

(Free cash flow divided by net income) 114%





























ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

















Diluted Earnings Per Share











Three Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2021

2020







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.00

$ 0.72









Pretax amortization of acquisition-related

intangible assets 0.20

0.16









Income tax benefit on amortization of

acquisition-related intangible assets (0.05)

(0.04)







Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.15

$ 0.84















































Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

December 31,



Low

High

Low

High



2021

2021

2021

2021

















Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.00

$ 1.02

$ 4.01

$ 4.07

Pretax amortization of acquisition-related

intangible assets 0.21

0.21

0.80

0.80

Income tax benefit on amortization of

acquisition-related intangible assets (0.05)

(0.05)

(0.19)

(0.19) Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.16

$ 1.18

$ 4.62

$ 4.68

















Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information



The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

("GAAP") basis with certain non–GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increased transparency and

allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-

making. Reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying

financial tables. These non–GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior

to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



The Company believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by reflecting additional ways of viewing

AMETEK's operations that, when reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure, helps our investors to better understand the long-

term profitability trends of our business, and facilitates easier comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers.

