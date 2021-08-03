Revasum Joins PowerAmerica Institute

PR Newswire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor technology and equipment firm Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS, 'Revasum' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has joined the PowerAmerica Institute (PowerAmerica), a public-private research initiative dedicated to accelerating the adoption of high performing, next generation silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics.

The collaboration will result in bringing next generation silicon carbide and gallium nitride power electronics to markets faster, reducing cost and risk factors associated with new generation technologies. An organization that brings together the semiconductor manufacturers and the companies that use semiconductor power electronics in their products, PowerAmerica Institute is well placed as an information hub. With the backing of the U.S. Department of Energy and the engagement of top researchers, knowledge and processes can be provided to educate the American workforce and provide more innovative product designs.

Revasum is at the forefront of the design and manufacture of grinding and polishing capital equipment used in the global semiconductor industry, with a strategic focus on the SiC market and wafer sizes ≤200mm. Demand for SiC devices is growing rapidly due to their superior performance, and it is quickly becoming the material of choice for high-growth end markets including electric vehicles and 5G infrastructure.

Revasum's grinding and polishing tools comprise an essential link in the supply chain of SiC semiconductors and the many applications that benefit from this technology, said Victor Veliadis, Executive Director of PowerAmerica. "Effective grinding and polishing increases overall wafer production yield and ultimately lowers the cost of SiC semiconductors devices and systems."

Revasum Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Rebecca Shooter-Dodd, said "Revasum is very proud to be joining PowerAmerica alongside major players in the fast-growing semiconductor sector. We are a global leader in SiC single-wafer processing equipment design and are excited to join a group whose efforts are critical to building the US semiconductor supply chain. As the global semiconductor shortage continues to impact supply chains, accelerating the development of domestic capabilities in research, innovation and advanced manufacturing is key."

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum's equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum's equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com.

