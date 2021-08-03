RIV Capital Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "RIV Capital") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q1 2022") before markets open on Monday, August 16, 2021. The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rivcapital.com/investors.

Following the release of its Q1 2022 financial results, RIV Capital will host a conference call and audio webcast with Narbé Alexandrian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Lucarelli, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Mundy, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481599&tp_key=e0c7d482dd

Calling Information

North America Toll Free Dial-In Number: 888-390-0546

Conference ID: 88929596

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be accessible by telephone until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Toll Free Dial-in Number: 1-888-390-0541

Replay Password: 929596 #

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an investment and acquisition company specializing in cannabis with a portfolio of 13 companies across various segments of the cannabis value chain. We believe that bringing together people, capital, and ideas raises the potential of the entire cannabis industry. By leveraging our industry insights, in-house expertise, and thesis-driven approach to investing, we aim to provide shareholders with exposure to specialized and disruptive cannabis companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of RIV Capital and its portfolio companies with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding the timing and availability of the financial results of the Company and the Company's earnings call.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although RIV Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of RIV Capital or its portfolio companies. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in cannabis industry growth and trends; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, including RIV Capital's interpretation of such regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; divestiture risks; and the risk factors set out in RIV Capital's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2021 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on RIV Capital's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although RIV Capital has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. RIV Capital does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

