Hexaware One of Only Four Providers to Have Four or More Standouts in the ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ for Their Best-in-Class Digital Transformation Work with Enterprise Customers

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG), a leading technology research and advisory firm, recognized Hexaware, the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT and consulting services, as one of only four providers to have four or more standouts in the ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ for their best-in-class digital transformation work with enterprise customers.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ research program evaluates the objectives and drivers of success with digital transformation through the study of standout case studies. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of the provider's solution. This study is also unique in that it focuses on the collaboration between the provider and the enterprise.

Of the 39 providers being recognized, only four providers had four or more standout case studies. Hexaware is one of these four providers. Hexaware and its client HNI had a standout case study in the Americas and Consumer Goods categories. This case study describes how Hexaware and HNI Corp collaborated to launch a new ecommerce platform in just 51 days to sell furniture directly to consumers working from home as well as enterprise customers.

Hexaware and its client Studio Retail Group had a standout case study in the UK & Ireland and Retail categories. In this standout example of business model transformation, partnering with Hexaware helped Studio Retail Group to plan and implement transformation from a historically catalog-based business to a future-ready digital IT architecture to enable rapid expansion on web and mobile channels.

Mobiquity – Hexaware's Customer Experience Transformation service line – and its client Bank of the Philippine Islands had a standout case study in the Asia-Pacific and Banking & Financial Services categories. This standout case study exemplifies the value of customer experience and its role in the digital operation model of an enterprise.

Hexaware and its client Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority (APCHA) had a standout case study in the Americas and Public Sector categories. Hexaware teamed up with the city of Aspen, Colorado, to make it easier for citizens to understand and access housing services through a new, holistic digital portal.

Expressing his thoughts on this achievement, Kamal Maggon, SVP and Global Head – Manufacturing and Consumer at Hexaware, said, "At the outset, I would like to thank the HNI and Studio Retail teams for these amazing partnerships and ISG for recognizing our work. These case studies exemplify our ability to digitally transform enterprises and validate our approach to significantly drive innovation. Our capabilities, merged with a culture of collaboration and agility, have enabled us to add value in a rapidly changing environment."

