Walker & Dunlop Releases Proprietary Data and Insights on Build-for-Rent Housing Market in Latest Whitepaper

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walker & Dunlop Releases Proprietary Data and Insights on Build-for-Rent Housing Market in Latest Whitepaper

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has released one of the most comprehensive Build-For Rent (BFR) reports to date. BFR has become one of the strongest asset classes in commercial real estate, presenting many opportunities to lenders, builders, and developers. As with any new product, this rapidly growing market segment has drawn both enthusiasm and misconceptions.

Walker_Dunlop_White_Paper.jpg

The second edition of the BFR Whitepaper is backed by the latest data from Zelman & Associates, the leading housing research firm in the country. In this report, we provide a wide-ranging analysis of the increasingly popular sub-asset class of single-family rental (SFR), explain the nuances of this type of development, and address some common myths. The report includes:

  • Case studies providing real-world examples of how these transactions are getting done, including a $200 million programmatic joint venture and a $51 million capital stack for a BFR acquisition
  • Up-to-date data on collections, occupancy, and rent growth
  • Insights on construction dynamics within the BFR space
  • A discussion of financing options available for this asset class, including terms we're seeing from the Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, banks, debt funds, bridge lending programs, and more

To learn more about BFR, the asset class that is on pace to grow faster than office, retail, self-storage, and hospitality, download the full report here: https://explore.walkerdunlop.com/financing-your-build-for-rent-vision-pr

Our BFR & SFR Practice Group comprises 12 experts strategically positioned across the business to finance and sell these specialty communities. Our national team provides expert guidance on property sales, debt origination, and the structuring of equity to generate optimal returns and strategic relationships for our clients. The team is active with over fifty groups in the space, which range from institutional clients, homebuilders, multifamily developers, and individual investors. With an active pipeline of over $1.9 billion on transaction volume, the team has extensive experience executing on lending, capital brokerage, or investment sales opportunities. For more information on our Build-for-Rent practice group or to connect with an expert, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,100 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

favicon.png?sn=PH61864&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-releases-proprietary-data-and-insights-on-build-for-rent-housing-market-in-latest-whitepaper-301346499.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH61864&Transmission_Id=202108030630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH61864&DateId=20210803
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment