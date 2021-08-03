Logo
Karyopharm Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a speaker panel at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference titled, "Building Back a Better Commercial Infrastructure – Selling in COVID Times" and participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. Details regarding these upcoming virtual investor conferences are below.

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time: 8:35 AM Eastern Time

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time

A live webcast of the panel and fireside chat can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the panel and fireside chat.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-announces-upcoming-virtual-investor-conference-participation-301346572.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

