Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd Buys Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC

New Purchases: CNTA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/medicxi+ventures+management+%28jersey%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA) - 17,923,892 shares, 71.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 2,067,861 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 1,887,478 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Merus NV (MRUS) - 1,600,000 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMPI) - 1,501,716 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio.

Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd initiated holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 71.34%. The holding were 17,923,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.