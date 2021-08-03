Logo
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Buys Futu Holdings, Roblox Corp, UiPath Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sea

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Futu Holdings, Roblox Corp, UiPath Inc, Luckin Coffee Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, sells Pinduoduo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sea, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yong+rong+%28hk%29+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd
  1. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 737,000 shares, 32.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 689,700 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) - 4,131,317 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 270,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.69%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 340,000 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $111.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.82%. The holding were 737,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.43%. The holding were 689,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Luckin Coffee Inc (LKNCY)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Luckin Coffee Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
