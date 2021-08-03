Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Buys Futu Holdings, Roblox Corp, UiPath Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sea

- New Purchases: FUTU, RBLX, PATH, LKNCY, GDX, DASH, MU, DLO, OTLY, COIN, GLBE, PCT, GOTU,
- Reduced Positions: PDD, FCX, MSTR,
- Sold Out: SPY, SE, SAVE, TME, UAL, LEGN, GTH,
For the details of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yong+rong+%28hk%29+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 737,000 shares, 32.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 689,700 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) - 4,131,317 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 270,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.69%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 340,000 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio.
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $111.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.82%. The holding were 737,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.43%. The holding were 689,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Luckin Coffee Inc (LKNCY)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Luckin Coffee Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd.
