Peterson Wealth Management Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Peterson Wealth Management Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peterson Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Peterson Wealth Management owns 61 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,291 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) - 268,586 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,808 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 38,817 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  5. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 47,240 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 268,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 260,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.45 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 142,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR)

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 142,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 44,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 98.84%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 124.47%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 23,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 75.19%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 301.89%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 58.66%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 154.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider