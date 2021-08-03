Peterson Wealth Management Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity

New Purchases: SPLB, FPEI, PFFA, PFFR, FTCS, SPYV, STOT, PSK, PFF, XLI, HSY, UPS, XHB, IWM, MDY, AMD, SBUX, PYPL, XITK, MRVL, XHE, VOT, XSD,

SPLB, FPEI, PFFA, PFFR, FTCS, SPYV, STOT, PSK, PFF, XLI, HSY, UPS, XHB, IWM, MDY, AMD, SBUX, PYPL, XITK, MRVL, XHE, VOT, XSD, Added Positions: XLP, XLC, VYM, DIS, JPM, HYD, VTI, FMB, WM, JNJ, PEP, NVDA, XLV, HON, TFI,

XLP, XLC, VYM, DIS, JPM, HYD, VTI, FMB, WM, JNJ, PEP, NVDA, XLV, HON, TFI, Reduced Positions: TOTL, FTSM, SPIB, XLK, QQQ, XLY, NFLX, SPY, SPLV, EIG, MA, COST, DOCU, AAPL, AMZN, ABT, WMT, VIG, XSW, TGT, MSFT,

TOTL, FTSM, SPIB, XLK, QQQ, XLY, NFLX, SPY, SPLV, EIG, MA, COST, DOCU, AAPL, AMZN, ABT, WMT, VIG, XSW, TGT, MSFT, Sold Out: FDN, XBI, FLRN, NKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Peterson Wealth Management owns 61 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,291 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) - 268,586 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,808 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 38,817 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 47,240 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 268,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 260,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.45 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 142,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 142,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 44,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 98.84%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 124.47%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 23,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 75.19%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 301.89%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 58.66%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 154.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.