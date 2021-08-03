Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Liberty Global PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Progressive Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Liberty Global PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Allstate Corp, VICI Properties Inc, sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Progressive Corp, , Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owns 1163 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oppenheimer+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 796,793 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,271,065 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,701 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 669,830 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 295,889 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 114,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $188.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 45,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $179.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 79,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,690,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 338.40%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 74,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 760.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 305,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 176.25%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 723.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 73,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.