Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Liberty Global PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Progressive Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Liberty Global PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Allstate Corp, VICI Properties Inc, sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Progressive Corp, , Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owns 1163 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oppenheimer+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 796,793 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,271,065 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,701 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 669,830 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 295,889 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
New Purchase: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 114,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $188.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 45,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $179.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 79,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,690,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 338.40%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 74,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 760.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 305,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 176.25%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 723.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 73,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:

1. OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
