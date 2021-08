Oppenheimer & Co Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Armstrong World Industries Inc

New Purchases: RZV, CHPT, CHPT, EQC, ONLN, BSTZ, CPZ, TLS, OGN, ARKF, FTXR, PSK, EGHT, SZC, 4LRA, WISH, SOFI, SOFI, AGZ, FTGC, FTSD, ISTB, PSQ, IONS, RCL, TM, UAL, LEA, CFG, RDFN, XM, BEKE, PSTH, JOAN, COIN, PATH, DOG, FLTR, IEV, KBA, AES, HTH, ADC, DOX, CEVA, CORT, CW, HMY, IMO, HZO, MGRC, FIZZ, NYT, NWN, PETS, PBR, PDCE, PGR, RVP, SBNY, SLP, STLD, WW, WWE, PAC, TNL, SBH, ETJ, MTA, WFG, H, VUZI, VAC, FIVE, APAM, BLUE, COMM, MC, ANET, LITE, WSC, MGP, NTLA, KDMN, TENB, HGLB, TPTX, AIO, BMEZ, ASGI, CRSR, YALA, SDHY, RBLX, SANA, APPH, AEVA, DOCN, STEM, VMEO, AIRR, ARKQ, BETZ, DRIV, EPI, GNOM, GRID, HEDJ, HEZU, HYS, ILF, JMST, LEGR, LIT, NUSI, OUNZ, PAVE, PAWZ, PRNT, PSCI, QQQJ, RNRG, RVNU, RYH, SCHF, SCHH, SPHQ, TFLO, VAW, VOX, VTWG, AFG, IVZ, AON, AHT, OZK, BCRX, CCJ, CSWC, CYD, CMTL, M, GTN, IIVI, INO, MNKD, NJR, PII, ACHV, TPX, TXT, TOL, NQP, BME, LAC, GDO, THR, SXC, BUI, PGEN, BANX, AY, FWONK, LBRDA, PDSB, NMTR, KALA, VERO, AVLR, 6S3, FUTU, LI, ARRY, PTA, PUBM, BCAB, OPEN, RSI, PLBY, BFLY, COMP, FIGS, BARK, ASHR, AVUV, COPX, DBO, DEM, EWJ, FCVT, FPXI, FXF, HUSV, IDNA, IHDG, MFMS, PEJ, PIE, PIZ, PSCT, VCLT, VDE, VOE, VTEB, XPH, XSD, XSMO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Oppenheimer & Co Inc owns 1500 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,640,105 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 786,635 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,334 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 227,729 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 248,707 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 111,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 133,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $82.58, with an estimated average price of $78.36. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 102,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 361,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 425.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 210,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 227,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 325.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 109,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $125.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 137,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 513,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $90.09 and $109.48, with an estimated average price of $102.68.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.37 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $34.76.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.