Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, sells , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, CME Group Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Financial Group, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 154,347 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 753,589 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 71,321 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 290,881 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 61,799 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
New Purchase: RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp (RSF)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 242,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 50,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 80,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FGM)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $53.32 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 691.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 175,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 31.57%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 334,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 66.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 155.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider