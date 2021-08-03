Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: RSF, PFM, BKLN, FGM, SMH, AMGN, CVS, GOOGL, NVDA, BX, CLX, MDLZ, EWMC, IYW, VUG,

RSF, PFM, BKLN, FGM, SMH, AMGN, CVS, GOOGL, NVDA, BX, CLX, MDLZ, EWMC, IYW, VUG, Added Positions: FSK, ABBV, ABT, PCY, SPSB, PFF, FPE, SPIB, BBDC, EFV, SPYV, SJNK, XLI, VIGI, AOA, IGSB, AOR, SPY, ARCC, SCHV, USRT, GDX, SPEM, BABA, XLV, EFG, VOE, SRLN, EPD, GBX, VZ, BRG, SDY, CIBR, PGX, XLP, FXH, LEMB, IWM, ITOT, IEFA, XMLV, TFI, SUB, SCHE, IJS, IEMG, IBB, FDN, ACWI, CAT,

FSK, ABBV, ABT, PCY, SPSB, PFF, FPE, SPIB, BBDC, EFV, SPYV, SJNK, XLI, VIGI, AOA, IGSB, AOR, SPY, ARCC, SCHV, USRT, GDX, SPEM, BABA, XLV, EFG, VOE, SRLN, EPD, GBX, VZ, BRG, SDY, CIBR, PGX, XLP, FXH, LEMB, IWM, ITOT, IEFA, XMLV, TFI, SUB, SCHE, IJS, IEMG, IBB, FDN, ACWI, CAT, Reduced Positions: AGGY, SPAB, JPST, CME, SHM, SPTM, SPMD, SPLG, MUB, AOK, SPSM, VTI, SLYV, BND, DTN, SBI, VEU, TMP, IJK, ITM, HDV, FLOT, EMLP, DLS, SCHZ, SCHB, IWN, IWO, PZA, AOM, HD, XLU, JPM, MSFT, ORLY, PEP, VSS, CVX, MHI, USMV, PM, KDP, DPG, THQ, T, XLY, XAR, VBR, VBK, SPYD, ACWV, AMZN, DUK, INTC, TGT, TXN, UNP, WMT, DIS, BGR, PKW, AGG, IGIB, DGRO, DVY, FVD, HYD, IJR, IJT, IVW,

AGGY, SPAB, JPST, CME, SHM, SPTM, SPMD, SPLG, MUB, AOK, SPSM, VTI, SLYV, BND, DTN, SBI, VEU, TMP, IJK, ITM, HDV, FLOT, EMLP, DLS, SCHZ, SCHB, IWN, IWO, PZA, AOM, HD, XLU, JPM, MSFT, ORLY, PEP, VSS, CVX, MHI, USMV, PM, KDP, DPG, THQ, T, XLY, XAR, VBR, VBK, SPYD, ACWV, AMZN, DUK, INTC, TGT, TXN, UNP, WMT, DIS, BGR, PKW, AGG, IGIB, DGRO, DVY, FVD, HYD, IJR, IJT, IVW, Sold Out: FSKR, IEF, XHB, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, sells , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, CME Group Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Financial Group, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 154,347 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 753,589 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 71,321 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 290,881 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 61,799 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 242,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 50,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 80,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $53.32 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 691.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 175,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 31.57%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 334,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 66.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 155.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.