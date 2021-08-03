Logo
AMG National Trust Bank Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, Edison International, Sells FedEx Corp, Bank of America Corp, MetLife Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Englewood, CO, based Investment company AMG National Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, Edison International, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Bank of America Corp, MetLife Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG National Trust Bank. As of 2021Q2, AMG National Trust Bank owns 451 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG National Trust Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+national+trust+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMG National Trust Bank
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 4,295,945 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 681,571 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 893,920 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  4. VF Corp (VFC) - 1,355,055 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,454,955 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 81,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 116,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.145100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 94.76%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 169.57%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Novartis AG by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 66,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH)

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.

Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMG National Trust Bank. Also check out:

1. AMG National Trust Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMG National Trust Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMG National Trust Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMG National Trust Bank keeps buying
