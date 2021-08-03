Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys Portman Ridge Finance Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Netflix Inc, , McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: PTMN, JAZZ, TYG, DOCU, UAN, OGN, TDOC, IIVI, RBLX, APPH, SQQQ, HEXO,
- Added Positions: QQQ, FB, SPY, ABR, ADC, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, MCD, VXX, CAT, AAPL, JNJ, SQ, LMT, SHOP, MSFT, VZ, PG, NVDA, CVX, JPM, KO, AMZN, MRK, BAC, PFE, V, T, HD, WMT, GOOG, MA, CSX, DIS, CMG, IRM, DKNG, ABBV, DUK, FDX, PEP, FCX, RTX, TWTR, STWD, C, CPRX, PYPL, MTZ, ADBE, BMY, GILD, XPO, CIM, SCM, BA, F, WHF, NSC, NNN, RSG, GM, GD, AEP, XOM, NKE, TGT, ABT, CL, SO, UAL, PSX, CHMI, LYFT, HYG, DVAX, XLK, LLY, HPQ, OXM, DAL, KMI, EARN, GE, KMB, CARR, ASAN, GVI, SSO, VOO, DVN, HEI, VTRS, PRU, PEG, TSCO, WM, TWO, KHC, OTIS, EFA, IYR, AMT, AMGN, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, DD, NEE, GOOGL, MDT, RGLD, WAB, PM, CDK, SPOT, ACWX, DXD, VEA, IVZ, CVS, ETN, EMR, BB, RIO, RDS.B, CORR, AAL, YUMC, GPMT, RKT, TBT,
- Sold Out: HCAP, GWPH, SYY, PAYX, BND, LQD, TSLA, NVS, MBB, MITT, HLF, IGIB, ICF, RY, STX, XLV, GSK, UA, XLU, XLE, PSA, VNQ, IP, PTON, BP, USAC, TROW, HRL, POST, GOTU, ET, TS, TAP, MXIM, MATW, MKL, GGG, EPAC,
For the details of GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gables+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,891 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,464 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 108,804 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,639 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,167 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.9%
Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 668,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)
Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVR Partners LP (UAN)
Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in CVR Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 634 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (HCAP)
Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.63 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.05.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC..
