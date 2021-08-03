Logo
Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys Portman Ridge Finance Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Netflix Inc, , McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gables Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Portman Ridge Finance Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Facebook Inc, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, sells Netflix Inc, , McDonald's Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gables Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Gables Capital Management Inc. owns 351 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gables+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,891 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,464 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 108,804 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,639 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,167 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.9%
New Purchase: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 668,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVR Partners LP (UAN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in CVR Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (HCAP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.63 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.05.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:

1. GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
