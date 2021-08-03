Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys Portman Ridge Finance Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Netflix Inc, , McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: PTMN, JAZZ, TYG, DOCU, UAN, OGN, TDOC, IIVI, RBLX, APPH, SQQQ, HEXO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Portman Ridge Finance Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Facebook Inc, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, sells Netflix Inc, , McDonald's Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gables Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Gables Capital Management Inc. owns 351 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,891 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,464 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 108,804 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,639 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,167 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.9%

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 668,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in CVR Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.63 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.05.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.