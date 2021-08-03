American Investment Services, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: DFUS, DFAT, DFAS, DFAI, DFAU, DFAE, CCI, EMXC, JCI, PFE,
- Added Positions: CVX, VZ, GLDM, VTEB, BSV, VOO, RSP, SHY, VB, SPYV, IJR, IVV, TIP, BND, BNDX, JPM, NKE, MCD, JNJ, EFA, AGG, ITW, HD, CI,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, XOM, PM, VUG, VEA, DOW, VPU, VNQ, SCHF, AMT, VWO, PSA, PLD, DLR, WBA, IJS, AVB, SBAC, SPG, VV, EQR, SPLG, V, ARE, VDE, VTI, DRE, SUI, SPSM, IWM, SPEM, SPDW, ESS, O, EXR, INVH, MSFT, SHV, VEU, IWN, NEE,
- Sold Out: MO, BXP, HST,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 125,728 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,756,523 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 612,776 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 300,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- Dow Inc (DOW) - 264,849 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.048200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 612,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 180,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 134,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 67,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $28.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.
