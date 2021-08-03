American Investment Services, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: DFUS, DFAT, DFAS, DFAI, DFAU, DFAE, CCI, EMXC, JCI, PFE,

DFUS, DFAT, DFAS, DFAI, DFAU, DFAE, CCI, EMXC, JCI, PFE, Added Positions: CVX, VZ, GLDM, VTEB, BSV, VOO, RSP, SHY, VB, SPYV, IJR, IVV, TIP, BND, BNDX, JPM, NKE, MCD, JNJ, EFA, AGG, ITW, HD, CI,

CVX, VZ, GLDM, VTEB, BSV, VOO, RSP, SHY, VB, SPYV, IJR, IVV, TIP, BND, BNDX, JPM, NKE, MCD, JNJ, EFA, AGG, ITW, HD, CI, Reduced Positions: IAU, XOM, PM, VUG, VEA, DOW, VPU, VNQ, SCHF, AMT, VWO, PSA, PLD, DLR, WBA, IJS, AVB, SBAC, SPG, VV, EQR, SPLG, V, ARE, VDE, VTI, DRE, SUI, SPSM, IWM, SPEM, SPDW, ESS, O, EXR, INVH, MSFT, SHV, VEU, IWN, NEE,

IAU, XOM, PM, VUG, VEA, DOW, VPU, VNQ, SCHF, AMT, VWO, PSA, PLD, DLR, WBA, IJS, AVB, SBAC, SPG, VV, EQR, SPLG, V, ARE, VDE, VTI, DRE, SUI, SPSM, IWM, SPEM, SPDW, ESS, O, EXR, INVH, MSFT, SHV, VEU, IWN, NEE, Sold Out: MO, BXP, HST,

Great Barrington, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Investment Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, American Investment Services, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 125,728 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,756,523 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 612,776 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 300,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Dow Inc (DOW) - 264,849 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.048200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 612,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 180,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 134,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 67,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $28.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.