Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Opes Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opes Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Opes Wealth Management LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opes Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opes+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opes Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,212 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  2. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 666,506 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 228,797 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 101,919 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  5. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 148,446 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.87%
New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 260,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 155,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 147,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29 and $31.47, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 106,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 45,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 148,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dana Inc (DAN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dana Inc by 72.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opes Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

