Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opes Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Opes Wealth Management LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,212 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 666,506 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 228,797 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 101,919 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 148,446 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.87%

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 260,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 155,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 147,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29 and $31.47, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 106,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 45,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 148,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dana Inc by 72.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.