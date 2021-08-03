1776 Wealth Llc Buys First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust

New Purchases: FPEI, NUSI, MMIT, LDSF, FNY, SNPS, FLT, CSCO, NXTG, RAVI, FXH, UPS, WMT, DG, 6CL0,

FPEI, NUSI, MMIT, LDSF, FNY, SNPS, FLT, CSCO, NXTG, RAVI, FXH, UPS, WMT, DG, 6CL0, Added Positions: LOW, FTSM, TSLA, LMBS, KBH, RVT, VBK, FXN, FPE, FEP, EWY, CHWY, AGD, RFI, CRM, NVDA, VZ, JPM, EPD, ETN, CVX, CB,

LOW, FTSM, TSLA, LMBS, KBH, RVT, VBK, FXN, FPE, FEP, EWY, CHWY, AGD, RFI, CRM, NVDA, VZ, JPM, EPD, ETN, CVX, CB, Reduced Positions: BX, NAD, FTCS, F, NXPI, PRAH,

BX, NAD, FTCS, F, NXPI, PRAH, Sold Out: FFIV, EOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, Lowe's Inc, sells Blackstone Group Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1776 Wealth Llc. As of 2021Q2, 1776 Wealth Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1776 WEALTH LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1776+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 41,160 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,325 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 252,437 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,236 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 263,201 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 134,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 91,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 52,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $70.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 2717.71%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $190.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $22.53.