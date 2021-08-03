Gabalex Capital Management LLC Buys Visa Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Oracle Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: V,
- Added Positions: RDS.B, KO, VZ, XLB, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, FB, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: ORCL, BMY, SLB,
For the details of Gabalex Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabalex+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gabalex Capital Management LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 70,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,500 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 40,000 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
Gabalex Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gabalex Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Gabalex Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gabalex Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gabalex Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gabalex Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment