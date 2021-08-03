Gabalex Capital Management LLC Buys Visa Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Oracle Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: V,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Coca-Cola Co, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Oracle Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gabalex Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gabalex Capital Management LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gabalex Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabalex+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 70,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,500 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 40,000 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%

Gabalex Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.