WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

New Purchases: UCON, FPEI, VLO, LYB, ORCC, ETN, HPE, COF, RPV, XLRE, EWT, EWL, EWN, EWG, CPER, EWRE, WFC, VTIP, MTB,

UCON, FPEI, VLO, LYB, ORCC, ETN, HPE, COF, RPV, XLRE, EWT, EWL, EWN, EWG, CPER, EWRE, WFC, VTIP, MTB, Added Positions: OKE, IVV, PDBC,

OKE, IVV, PDBC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPHB, SPYD, VB, INDA, GS, JPM, TXN, XLV, XLE, IYF, GM, GOOGL, FDX, VBK, RDVY, ABC, SCCO, NUE, KLAC, IYM, PHM, TSM, WRK, CSX, TIP, BBY, BLK, ABBV, RF, FISV, MRO, PYPL, DFS, PSF, MPW, TPR, WMB, AJG, OXY, LAND, HYLS, INTC, FTSL, EQIX, AMZN, STAG, TSLA, ARCC, SLRC, FANG, XLI, NLY, GD, AMAT, MA, PG, IVOL, SIVB, MS, IXUS, AMD, PLTR, ICVT, DVN, SYF, CTVA, GOOG, BA, AMP, MOS,

AAPL, SPHB, SPYD, VB, INDA, GS, JPM, TXN, XLV, XLE, IYF, GM, GOOGL, FDX, VBK, RDVY, ABC, SCCO, NUE, KLAC, IYM, PHM, TSM, WRK, CSX, TIP, BBY, BLK, ABBV, RF, FISV, MRO, PYPL, DFS, PSF, MPW, TPR, WMB, AJG, OXY, LAND, HYLS, INTC, FTSL, EQIX, AMZN, STAG, TSLA, ARCC, SLRC, FANG, XLI, NLY, GD, AMAT, MA, PG, IVOL, SIVB, MS, IXUS, AMD, PLTR, ICVT, DVN, SYF, CTVA, GOOG, BA, AMP, MOS, Sold Out: AES, ABT, IVW, MRK, VZ, VUG, VIAC, CTAS, DISCA, MSFT, ROK, HD, TWTR, ALB, CMCSA, XLK, UAA, MGM, COST, SSO, IYT, WMT, ALGN, UPS, LRCX, IDXX, NVDA, MRVL, FAST, WM, MELI, NTES, MHK, MU, ISTB, TCOM, IWN, MSOS, J, INTU, SCHM, IHF, NXPI, MRNA, SPY, V, XLF, FCX, CSCO, BHP, IYK, VV, IYW, IGV, T, ULTA, CDNS, LLY, NSP, FIXD, RTX, MO, BABA, FXR, XEL, O, PDD, DIS, UDOW, CVX, IYJ, APTV, ALXN, MP, AKAM, BSJL, FHN, EW, STKL,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Valero Energy Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells Apple Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 7,852 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.6% Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 18,709 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.98% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 3,310 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.96% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,508 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.76% Nucor Corp (NUE) - 11,048 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.39%

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 35,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 36,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 9,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 41,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 55.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 72.94%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.