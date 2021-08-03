Logo
WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakland, CA, based Investment company WESPAC Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Valero Energy Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells Apple Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 7,852 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.6%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 18,709 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.98%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 3,310 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.96%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,508 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.76%
  5. Nucor Corp (NUE) - 11,048 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.39%
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 35,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 36,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 9,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 41,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 55.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 72.94%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESPAC Advisors, LLC keeps buying

