DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys NIO Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

- New Purchases: NIO, ESML, ESGV, AMT, PFE,
- Added Positions: IVV, VYM, FTCS, JPM, TSLA, AMZN, GOOGL, AMD, HD, NVDA, SBUX, CIBR, XEL, DIS, XBI, ABBV, VZ, UPS, UNP, TMO, TXN, NKE, WMT, DE, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: VO, VB, VOO, FB, TQQQ, DSI, PYPL, MA, NFLX, UNH, VEU, QQQ, AMGN, NEE, AGG, T, BAC, BND, MINT, SHY, LLY, BRK.B, BMY, CVX, NOK, ERIC, MDT, PLD, QCOM,
- Sold Out: VNQ, GSY,
For the details of DeDora Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dedora+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DeDora Capital, Inc.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,375 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,096 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,045 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 136,705 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 48,731 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43.
