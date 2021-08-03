DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys NIO Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

New Purchases: NIO, ESML, ESGV, AMT, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NIO Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, American Tower Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeDora Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, DeDora Capital, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,375 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,096 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,045 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 136,705 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 48,731 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43.