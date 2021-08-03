Logo
DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys NIO Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DeDora Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, American Tower Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeDora Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, DeDora Capital, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeDora Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dedora+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeDora Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,375 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,096 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,045 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 136,705 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 48,731 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of DeDora Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

