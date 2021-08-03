Logo
Fluent Financial, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fluent Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fluent Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fluent Financial, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fluent Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fluent+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fluent Financial, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,736 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 81,138 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.37%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,933 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 41,886 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 70,734 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 118,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 27,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 61,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $434.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 390.36%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 22,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 76.37%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 81,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 28,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 141.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 52,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 224,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fluent Financial, LLC. Also check out:

