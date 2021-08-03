Fluent Financial, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: EEM, V, COP, UNP, CAT, SPGI, UNH, HUM, VRTX, WMT, TGT, KMB, INTU, APD, NCLH, AGG, JPST, ULST, VOO, USMV, VYM, HYMB, KLDW,
- Added Positions: HD, CVX, SPY, IWM, VZ, QQQ, TXN, COG, BAB, EFA, MMIN, JNJ, PSX, IWY, HYLS, GOOGL, AMZN, IEI, BLK, BNDX, MMM, MCD, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: HON, INTC, CSCO, EFG, AAPL, VIG, IQLT, XOM, AMGN, EXAS, MSFT,
- Sold Out: XLE, KO, BMY, RTX, HII, MO, CMI, GD, NOC, CMCSA, FB, NUE, ANGL, IOO,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,736 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 81,138 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.37%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,933 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 41,886 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 70,734 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 118,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 27,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 61,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $434.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 390.36%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 22,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 76.37%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 81,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 28,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 141.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 52,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 224,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.
