360 Financial, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, TCF Financial Corp

- New Purchases: RTM, XRT, IDRV, PTBD, IVOV, OM, HBAN, BRK.A, STEM, XLU, DBC, PLD, SNOW, XLY, ASXC, FLGC,
- Added Positions: VIG, QQQ, IJH, VOT, IWO, VCIT, ROBO, POWW, IWN, BRK.B, XHB, SOXX, STIP, VYM, MSFT, NVDA, GDXJ, DOCU, GOOG, DIS, SPY, UPS, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: IGV, MTUM, QQEW, FAST, RSP, IJR, FDN, FV, XLK, AAPL, COST, SPYG, CHGG, BAC, MDT, PEP,
- Sold Out: GLD, TCF, BIL, STPK, PKW,
For the details of 360 Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/360+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 360 Financial, Inc.
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 323,382 shares, 26.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,503 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,935 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 54,542 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 116,445 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $164.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 45,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 75,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $47.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 143,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 245,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 27,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Outset Medical Inc (OM)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AMMO Inc (POWW)
360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in AMMO Inc by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of 360 Financial, Inc.. Also check out:
1. 360 Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. 360 Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. 360 Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 360 Financial, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment