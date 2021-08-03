360 Financial, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, TCF Financial Corp

New Purchases: RTM, XRT, IDRV, PTBD, IVOV, OM, HBAN, BRK.A, STEM, XLU, DBC, PLD, SNOW, XLY, ASXC, FLGC,

RTM, XRT, IDRV, PTBD, IVOV, OM, HBAN, BRK.A, STEM, XLU, DBC, PLD, SNOW, XLY, ASXC, FLGC, Added Positions: VIG, QQQ, IJH, VOT, IWO, VCIT, ROBO, POWW, IWN, BRK.B, XHB, SOXX, STIP, VYM, MSFT, NVDA, GDXJ, DOCU, GOOG, DIS, SPY, UPS, TGT,

VIG, QQQ, IJH, VOT, IWO, VCIT, ROBO, POWW, IWN, BRK.B, XHB, SOXX, STIP, VYM, MSFT, NVDA, GDXJ, DOCU, GOOG, DIS, SPY, UPS, TGT, Reduced Positions: IGV, MTUM, QQEW, FAST, RSP, IJR, FDN, FV, XLK, AAPL, COST, SPYG, CHGG, BAC, MDT, PEP,

IGV, MTUM, QQEW, FAST, RSP, IJR, FDN, FV, XLK, AAPL, COST, SPYG, CHGG, BAC, MDT, PEP, Sold Out: GLD, TCF, BIL, STPK, PKW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, TCF Financial Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, 360 Financial, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 323,382 shares, 26.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,503 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,935 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 54,542 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 116,445 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $164.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 45,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 75,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $47.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 143,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 245,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 27,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in AMMO Inc by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61.