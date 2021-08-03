360 Financial, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, TCF Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

360 Financial, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 360 Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, TCF Financial Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, 360 Financial, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 360 Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/360+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 360 Financial, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 323,382 shares, 26.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  2. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,503 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,935 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 54,542 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  5. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 116,445 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $164.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 45,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 75,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $47.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 143,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 245,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 27,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AMMO Inc (POWW)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in AMMO Inc by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of 360 Financial, Inc.. Also check out:

1. 360 Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. 360 Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. 360 Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 360 Financial, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider