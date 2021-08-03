Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Allstate Corp, United Therapeutics Corp, Organon, Sells Morgan Stanley, Nucor Corp, Sysco Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Allstate Corp, United Therapeutics Corp, Organon, Sells Morgan Stanley, Nucor Corp, Sysco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Poplar Forest Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allstate Corp, United Therapeutics Corp, Organon, Conagra Brands Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Morgan Stanley, Nucor Corp, Sysco Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Brixmor Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Poplar Forest Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Poplar Forest Capital LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Poplar Forest Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/poplar+forest+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Poplar Forest Capital LLC
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,072,273 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  2. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 223,889 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
  3. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 920,929 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  4. Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,875,260 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  5. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,415,423 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 310,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 342,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.94 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $124.46. The stock is now traded at around $120.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 11154.19%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $179.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 177,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 46.65%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 809,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 66.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BankUnited Inc (BKU)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in BankUnited Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Marten Transport Ltd by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Poplar Forest Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Poplar Forest Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Poplar Forest Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Poplar Forest Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Poplar Forest Capital LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider