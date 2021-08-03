Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Allstate Corp, United Therapeutics Corp, Organon, Sells Morgan Stanley, Nucor Corp, Sysco Corp

New Purchases: ALL, OGN, RPV, FANG, KALU, WHD, CHK, JBSS,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allstate Corp, United Therapeutics Corp, Organon, Conagra Brands Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Morgan Stanley, Nucor Corp, Sysco Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Brixmor Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Poplar Forest Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Poplar Forest Capital LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,072,273 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 223,889 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 920,929 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,875,260 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,415,423 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 310,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 342,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.94 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $124.46. The stock is now traded at around $120.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 11154.19%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $179.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 177,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 46.65%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 809,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 66.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in BankUnited Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Marten Transport Ltd by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.