Fountainhead AM, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Cigna Corp, VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Cigna Corp, VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fountainhead AM, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fountainhead AM, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fountainhead AM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fountainhead+am%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 525,438 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 109,809 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 451,012 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,717 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,736 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $229.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.590800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.