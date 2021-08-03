Reliant Investment Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Reliant Investment Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Reliant Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc, sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reliant Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Reliant Investment Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reliant Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reliant+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Reliant Investment Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,722 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,725 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,205 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,424 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,159 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $400.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 55,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 15,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1402.70%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Reliant Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reliant Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider