Reliant Investment Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: PANW, COP, VRTX, STTK, KMI,

PANW, COP, VRTX, STTK, KMI, Added Positions: AMZN, AMD, SONY, CTVA, MSFT, CTAS, C, AVGO, MS, CAT, SYY, MMC, FCX,

AMZN, AMD, SONY, CTVA, MSFT, CTAS, C, AVGO, MS, CAT, SYY, MMC, FCX, Reduced Positions: WMT, PYPL, AAPL, IDXX, TYL, TMO, RTX, INTU, BAC, LIN, CSCO, IBM, PPG, SNV, PEP, CSGP, STZ, ADM, WFC,

WMT, PYPL, AAPL, IDXX, TYL, TMO, RTX, INTU, BAC, LIN, CSCO, IBM, PPG, SNV, PEP, CSGP, STZ, ADM, WFC, Sold Out: NKE, NEE, FTI, BAX, KSU,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc, sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reliant Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Reliant Investment Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,722 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,725 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,205 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,424 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,159 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $400.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 55,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 15,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1402.70%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.