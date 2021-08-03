Reliant Investment Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: PANW, COP, VRTX, STTK, KMI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AMD, SONY, CTVA, MSFT, CTAS, C, AVGO, MS, CAT, SYY, MMC, FCX,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, PYPL, AAPL, IDXX, TYL, TMO, RTX, INTU, BAC, LIN, CSCO, IBM, PPG, SNV, PEP, CSGP, STZ, ADM, WFC,
- Sold Out: NKE, NEE, FTI, BAX, KSU,
For the details of Reliant Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reliant+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Reliant Investment Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,722 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,725 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,205 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,424 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,159 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $400.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 55,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 15,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1402.70%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of Reliant Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reliant Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment