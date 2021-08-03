WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Pfizer Inc, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Merck Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: VRSK, DFAT, SPT, XOM, AON, DOCU, ZTS, ORLY, TDG, BABA, EVH, NVDA, ROK, WAB, LLY, ICBK, EW, UBER, PHR, MDLZ, TTD, CSCO, TMO, ABT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Pfizer Inc, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sprout Social Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells JPMorgan Chase, Merck Inc, 3M Co, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WoodTrust Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, WoodTrust Financial Corp owns 126 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 447,738 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 106,723 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 71,288 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 53,814 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 115,432 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 158,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 92.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 60.08%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $618.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Mfs High Income Municipal Trust. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.31.