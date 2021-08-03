Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Office Properties Income Trust, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Kansas City Southern,

New Purchases: XYLG, PEP, GD, ABBV, IRBT, W, AXP, MDT, STKL,

XYLG, PEP, GD, ABBV, IRBT, W, AXP, MDT, STKL, Added Positions: OPI, KMB, BKLN, ZG, VZ, QQQ, RSP, EIM, BKNG, BRK.B, ILPT, CALM, CVGW, SQ, FDX, TSLA, WSR, EFA, IBM, CTVA, PG, AMAT, MKC, TWTR, FSLR, AMD, GWW,

OPI, KMB, BKLN, ZG, VZ, QQQ, RSP, EIM, BKNG, BRK.B, ILPT, CALM, CVGW, SQ, FDX, TSLA, WSR, EFA, IBM, CTVA, PG, AMAT, MKC, TWTR, FSLR, AMD, GWW, Reduced Positions: T, KSU, AAPL, TIP, TWLO, OKE, COP, MRK, EMN, SEE, DTF, CIT, XOM, IBN, EQR, CRM, OCSL, DOCU, BC,

T, KSU, AAPL, TIP, TWLO, OKE, COP, MRK, EMN, SEE, DTF, CIT, XOM, IBN, EQR, CRM, OCSL, DOCU, BC, Sold Out: EGOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Office Properties Income Trust, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, PepsiCo Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Kansas City Southern, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Garner Asset Management Corp owns 165 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garner Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garner+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - 306,719 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - 323,496 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,488 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - 255,614 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,735 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.580200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $195.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $242.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 255,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $73.52. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.