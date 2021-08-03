Logo
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Office Properties Income Trust, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Kansas City Southern,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Garner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Office Properties Income Trust, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, PepsiCo Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Kansas City Southern, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Garner Asset Management Corp owns 165 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garner Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garner+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garner Asset Management Corp
  1. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - 306,719 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  2. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - 323,496 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,488 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  4. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - 255,614 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.31%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,735 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.580200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $195.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $242.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 255,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $73.52. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garner Asset Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Garner Asset Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garner Asset Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garner Asset Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garner Asset Management Corp keeps buying
