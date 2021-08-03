Highland Private Wealth Management Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Nordstrom Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: ESML, CRBN, SMOG, GHLD, SPYX, EW, EQIX, ATVI, PCAR, CPRT, FCX, EBAY, CCI, MCO, ROP, SMAR, TECH,
- Added Positions: VEA, BSV, VOO, BIV, MSFT, ESGU, EMB, VIG, USRT, IEMG, U, SCHX, IVV, VO, SPDW, ESGD, UNH, VB, MUB, IJR, FB, JPM, XOM, PYPL, NVDA, PG, PLD, DIS, COST, CMCSA, GOOG, CRM, UPS, VWOB, AMT, TMO, ACN, MDLZ, NFLX, WMT, PFE, TXN, SBUX, ZTS, SCHB, QCOM, SCHW, CVX, MDT, ABBV, APD, AXP, AMGN, ADSK, BAC, BDX, BLK, BA, BKNG, CVS, CAT, CHTR, MRK, C, DHR, GE, GS, HON, HUM, IBM, INTU, SUB, JNJ, LRCX, LMT, MA, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, IEFA, VWO, SPY, SUSA, IWB, QQQ, EFA, VTI, VEU, QMCO, VXUS, TWLO, ORCL, VZ, NOW, T, IWM, IWR, DE,
- Sold Out: JWN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 323,093 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,749 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,134,685 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 485,609 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 430,087 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.712800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)
Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)
Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Guild Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $107.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48.
