Highland Private Wealth Management Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Nordstrom Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Highland Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, Unity Software Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Nordstrom Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Highland Private Wealth Management owns 170 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Highland Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Highland Private Wealth Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 323,093 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,749 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,134,685 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 485,609 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 430,087 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.712800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Guild Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $107.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Highland Private Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Highland Private Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Highland Private Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Highland Private Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Highland Private Wealth Management keeps buying

