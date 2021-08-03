Palladium Partners Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells Nike Inc, F5 Networks Inc,

New Purchases: JMST, JVAL, DEED, BWA, IG, VABK, RVNU, OGN, SCHG, AMT, ZS, RDS.B, GWW, TM, TTE, NUE, MKC, DOV,

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BorgWarner Inc, sells Nike Inc, F5 Networks Inc, , Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladium Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Palladium Partners Llc owns 283 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,403,215 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 890,702 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,814 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,548 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 162,600 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 861,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 504,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $25.98, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 672,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $26.73, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.059000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 82,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 288.09%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $533.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.