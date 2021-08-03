Logo
Palladium Partners Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells Nike Inc, F5 Networks Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Palladium Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BorgWarner Inc, sells Nike Inc, F5 Networks Inc, , Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladium Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Palladium Partners Llc owns 283 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PALLADIUM PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palladium+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PALLADIUM PARTNERS LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,403,215 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 890,702 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,814 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,548 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 162,600 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 861,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 504,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $25.98, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 672,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $26.73, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.059000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 82,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 288.09%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $533.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of PALLADIUM PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

