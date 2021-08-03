GMS to Present at the Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com and an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About GMS:

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 275 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005119/en/