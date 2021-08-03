REV Group International, Inc. Announces Completed Sale of REV Brazil

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a U.S. based manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicles, announced today that its subsidiary REV Group International, Inc. has completed the previously announced sale of REV Brazil to Aetreum Holdings effective August 2, 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed. Following completion of the transaction, REV Group, Inc. and REV International, Inc. no longer hold manufacturing or other operations in Brazil.

About REV Group

