GAN Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call for August 16, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gambling software-as-a-service provider to the U.S. land-based casino industry today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021 via news release. The news release will be available at www.GAN.com.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results, the Company's business and outlook at 4:30 PM EST that same day. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company's website.

Conference Call and Webcast Access:

Date/Time:

Monday, August 16, 2021, at 4:30 PM EST

Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcast-eqs.com%2FGAN20210816%2Fen

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

(877) 407-0989

International Dial In:

(201) 389-0921

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the “Results and Presentations” page of the Company’s website.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005253r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005253/en/

