Owens Corning Launches PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ Insulation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), the company that invented fiberglass insulation, today announced its latest advancement: PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ insulation. Featuring advanced fiber technology, this superior insulation solution enables up to 23% faster installation compared to our existing products.

The advanced fiber technology of PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ creates a tightly woven network of soft, fine fibers to form a super-resilient blanket of insulating micro-pockets. Leveraging several new technology innovations, the new product is safe for installers and residents and faster to install than competitive insulation products and spray foam insulation. Because no hazardous chemicals are required to be mixed on the install site, there is less potential for human error, increasing peace of mind for installers and residents.

“Contractors today have high performance expectations and extremely tight timelines,” said Joe Wagner, Insulation marketing director. “This product evolution is a significant step-change in meeting the needs of contractors, as well as installers, builders and homeowners.”

The product is designed to meet building codes and help professionals manage through tight labor timelines and budgets by reducing install time.

PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ insulation focuses on solving problems in four meaningful areas:

Safety

  • Offers 99%-safer fire performance and no chemical fire retardants added to fiberglass1
  • Made with safe, proven ingredients
  • No formaldehyde added
  • No hazardous chemicals mixed on-site

Precision

  • Made with advanced fiber technology for up to 23% faster installation compared to our existing products
  • Enables insulation of up to 161 more homes per year2
  • Exceptional product recovery and improved stiffness perfectly fills standard cavities and stays put
  • Fewer clumps and chunks for fast, clean cutting and splitting
  • Helps projects pass inspection with visibly superior texture and smooth uniform surface that inspectors desire

Comfort

  • Texture is soft as cotton
  • Less dust for more comfortable installation and less cleanup
  • Shed-resistant insulation stays on the batt, not on installers
  • Improved indoor comfort and sound reduction for homeowners

Sustainability

  • Made with 100% wind-powered electricity
  • New industry standard for recycled content
  • Saves 12 times the energy required to make it in the first year of use
  • Underwriter Laboratories (UL) GREENGUARD certified for low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

“PINK Next Gen™ insulation sets a new standard for insulation as the right choice for contractors, builders and homeowners,” Wagner added. “This is just the beginning of a series of ongoing innovations in 2021 and beyond that will enable Owens Corning to continue exceeding customers’ high expectations.”

PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ insulation is available in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.owenscorning.com%2FPINKNextGen.

Footnotes:
199% less smoke generation potential under controlled fire test conditions versus a competitive combustible insulation material.
2Based on 1,457 square feet insulated cavity area.

About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005391r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005391/en/

