FactSet to Participate in UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (:FDS | FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Virtual Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. EDT. A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. A replay will also be available for one year following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet (:FDS | FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 155,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner.

