Kiniksa Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Activity

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today reported second quarter 2021 financial results and recent corporate and portfolio activity.

“Our commercial team is doing a superb job with the launch of ARCALYST in recurrent pericarditis,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “Feedback received from physicians and patients highlights the transformational potential of ARCALYST for patients suffering from recurrent pericarditis. We have seen strong uptake and look forward to using this momentum to accelerate broader adoption across this underserved population.”

“We are executing on the development of our clinical-stage pipeline,” said John F. Paolini, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Kiniksa. “The potential broad utility of mavrilimumab across multiple indications is increasingly promising, and we expect data from our Phase 3 clinical trial in COVID-19-related ARDS in the first quarter of 2022. We are enrolling a Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis and believe vixarelimab has the potential to make a meaningful impact on these patients’ lives by addressing both the pruritus and the skin nodules associated with this devastating disease. KPL-404, our anti-CD40 program, has potential across a range of autoimmune diseases, and we plan to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Portfolio Activity

ARCALYST (IL-1α and IL-1β cytokine trap)

ARCALYST net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $7.7 million.

The second quarter of 2021 represented Kiniksa’s first quarter of ARCALYST sales. ARCALYST became commercially available through Kiniksa on April 1 st , 2021.

, 2021. Greater than 100 physicians who did not participate in Phase 3 RHAPSODY prescribed ARCALYST to at least one recurrent pericarditis patient.

Greater than 65% of all recurrent pericarditis enrollments came from physicians practicing outside of the 12 Phase 3 RHAPSODY clinical trial sites in the U.S.

Greater than 90% of completed new patient enrollment cases were approved for coverage under the payer medical exceptions process.

Kiniksa continues to expect that the majority of payers will establish coverage policies within six months and that almost all payers will update their coverage policies within a year from launch.

Kiniksa OneConnectTM provided access, initiation and ongoing support for existing ARCALYST cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) and deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA) patients transitioning to Kiniksa product as well as new ARCALYST patients for all approved indications.



Mavrilimumab (monoclonal antibody inhibitor targeting GM-CSFRα)

Kiniksa’s interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resulted in defined paths for Phase 3 development of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and in giant cell arteritis (GCA).

Kiniksa today announced additional data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of mavrilimumab in patients with severe COVID-19-related ARDS. Follow-up overall survival data from the cohort of non-mechanically ventilated patients through Day 90 demonstrated persistent clinical effect, confirming and extending the previously-reported Day 29 data. Day 29 data from the cohort of mechanically-ventilated patients did not show a reduction in death.

Kiniksa continues to enroll non-mechanically ventilated patients in the Phase 3 clinical trial of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS. Kiniksa discontinued enrolling mechanically-ventilated patients in the Phase 3 trial. Kiniksa expects data from the Phase 3 trial in non-mechanically-ventilated patients in the first quarter of 2022.





Vixarelimab (monoclonal antibody inhibitor of signaling through OSMRβ)

Kiniksa continues to enroll patients in a placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis, evaluating a range of once-monthly dose regimens via subcutaneous (SC) injection. The primary efficacy endpoint is the percent change from baseline in the weekly-average Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale at Week 16.



KPL-404 (monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40 and CD154 interaction)

Kiniksa plans to initiate a placebo-controlled Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of KPL-404 in rheumatoid arthritis in the fourth quarter of 2021. The planned trial is designed to provide safety data, pharmacokinetic characterization, and efficacy of chronic SC dosing over 12 weeks. Rheumatoid arthritis was selected for demonstration of KPL-404 proof of concept as it is a well-characterized autoimmune disease with decades of published clinical data across diverse mechanistic classes, allowing for objective evaluation in established endpoints. The pharmacokinetic lead-in of the planned trial supports characterization of chronic administration of KPL-404 in a patient population and provides optionality to evaluate the therapeutic potential of KPL-404 across a range of other autoimmune diseases with pathologies believed to be mediated by the CD40-CD154 pathway.



Upcoming Scientific Conference Presentations

Kiniksa plans to present additional data from RHAPSODY, the pivotal Phase 3 trial of rilonacept, as well as the study design of the RESONANCE Registry, at the European Society of Cardiology virtual congress, which will be held August 27, 2021 through August 30, 2021. Details of the poster presentations are as follows: Antonio Brucato, MD, Department of Biomedical and Clinical Science, University of Milan, Fatebenefratelli Hospital, Milan, will present a poster entitled, Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis: Results from RHAPSODY, a Phase 3 Study of Rilonacept. Alison Reid, PhD, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Corp., will present a poster entitled, RESONANCE Registry: Rationale and Design of the Retrospective and Prospective Longitudinal, Observational Registry in Pediatric and Adult Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis.





Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $7.7 million. Second quarter 2021 revenue is related to product sales for ARCALYST, which became commercially available through Kiniksa on April 1, 2021. Kiniksa did not generate product revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $41.6 million, compared to a net loss of $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $48.3 million, compared to $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.7 million, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $225.9 million and no debt.



Financial Guidance

Kiniksa expects ARCALYST net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to be between $9.0 million and $10.0 million.

Kiniksa expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund its current operating plan into 2023.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

About ARCALYST

ARCALYST is a weekly, subcutaneously-injected recombinant dimeric fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha and interleukin-1 beta signaling. ARCALYST was discovered by Regeneron and is approved by the FDA for recurrent pericarditis, CAPS, including Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome and Muckle-Wells Syndrome, and DIRA. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to ARCALYST for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis in 2019 and Orphan Drug designation to ARCALYST for the treatment of pericarditis in 2020. The European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation to ARCALYST for the treatment of idiopathic pericarditis in 2020.

About Mavrilimumab

Mavrilimumab is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks activity of granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) by specifically binding to the alpha subunit of the GM-CSF receptor. Mavrilimumab was dosed in over 550 patients with rheumatoid arthritis through Phase 2b clinical studies in Europe and achieved prospectively-defined primary endpoints of efficacy and safety. Kiniksa is evaluating mavrilimumab in GCA, and the Phase 2 clinical trial achieved both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance. Kiniksa continues to evaluate mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS. The FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to mavrilimumab for the treatment of GCA in 2020.

About Vixarelimab

Vixarelimab is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ), which mediates signaling of interleukin-31 (IL-31) and oncostatin M (OSM), two key cytokines implicated in pruritus, inflammation and fibrosis. Kiniksa believes vixarelimab to be the only monoclonal antibody in development that targets both pathways simultaneously. Kiniksa’s lead indication for vixarelimab is prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by severely pruritic skin nodules. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to vixarelimab for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis in 2020.

About KPL-404

KPL-404 is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to inhibit CD40-CD154 (CD40 ligand) interaction, a key T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation and immunoglobulin class switching and Type 1 immune responses. Kiniksa believes disrupting the CD40-CD154 interaction is an attractive approach for multiple autoimmune disease pathologies. Kiniksa owns or controls the intellectual property related to KPL-404.

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020

Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 7,704 $ — $ 7,704 $ — Costs and operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 2,466 — 2,466 — Research and development 23,945 22,324 52,628 43,225 Selling, general and administrative 21,848 9,536 42,448 18,022 Total operating expenses 48,259 31,860 97,542 61,247 Loss from operations (40,555 ) (31,860 ) (89,838 ) (61,247 ) Interest income 6 266 15 1,055 Loss before provision for income taxes (40,549 ) (31,594 ) (89,823 ) (60,192 ) Provision for income taxes (1,014 ) (5,875 ) (1,224 ) (3,696 ) Net loss $ (41,563 ) $ (37,469 ) $ (91,047 ) $ (63,888 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (1.13 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 68,395,703 57,914,105 68,332,943 56,618,397



