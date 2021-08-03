Logo
Regeneron Announces the 2021 Winners of the Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced winners of the ninth annual Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation, a competition designed to recognize creativity and independent scientific thinking among postdoctoral fellows and graduate students focused on biomedical research. Each year, the country's leading research universities are invited to nominate top candidates, who then attend a virtual competition to present their "dream project" proposals for innovations in biomedical research to a selection committee of Regeneron scientists and leadership.

This year's winners are Sergey D. Stavisky, Ph.D., of Stanford Universityin the postdoctoral fellow category andNitsan Goldstein of the University of Pennsylvaniain the graduate student category. Each winner received $50,000 in prize money, along with a $5,000 donation to their institution, and ten additional finalists were awarded $5,000 each.

"The world needs bold, curious thinkers like Sergey and Nitsan to lead the next era of biomedical progress, particularly in historically challenging fields like neurology, and we are proud to support their ambitions through the Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of fostering and investing in early scientific research to enable future medical breakthroughs, and we are enthused to see brilliant young people furthering these important efforts."

Dr. Stavisky studies neuroscience and neural engineering and develops brain-computer interfaces to restore speech and complex arm movements in Stanford's Neural Prosthetics Translational Laboratory under advisors Dr. Jaimie Henderson and Dr. Krishna Shenoy. He hopes his work will inform approaches for applying technological innovations to restore people's ability to communicate and move.

Ms. Goldstein studies neuroscience in the laboratory of Dr. Nicholas Betley at the University of Pennsylvania. Her work focuses on the neural control of food intake, specifically investigating how the gut communicates with hypothalamic neurons to signal satiety, and how these neurons affect downstream circuits to alter motivation and reward. Her research has potential applications to the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders.

"For the ninth year running, we continue to see outstanding dream projects presented by the best and brightest young minds," said David Glass, M.D., Vice President of Research and Chair of the Postdoctoral Program at Regeneron. "This year's winners and finalists once again demonstrated the power and innovative spirit of the next generation of scientists. We are eager to see how they inspire others to pursue their passion and pave the way for further scientific advancements."

Requests for applications are distributed to academic institutions late each fall. Institutions are asked to nominate two graduate students and two postdoctoral fellows. In addition to the dream project proposals, submissions must include a curriculum vitae and samples of publications that enable the selection committee to review each nominee's scholarly productivity. For more information, please email [email protected].

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Regeneron Media Relations
Ella Campbell
Tel: +1 914-572-4003
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-the-2021-winners-of-the-regeneron-prize-for-creative-innovation-301346757.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

