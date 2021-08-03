Silicon Labs Announces Commencement of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1.0 Billion of its Common Stock

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (Nasdaq: SLAB) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase in cash up to $1.0 billion in value of shares of its issued and outstanding common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not less than $140.00 per share nor greater than $160.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase dated August 3, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase ") and the related letter of transmittal (the " Letter of Transmittal ") , as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The closing price of the common stock of Silicon Labs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 2, 2021, the last full trading day before the commencement of the tender offer, was $155.03 per share. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on August 30, 2021, unless the offer is extended or terminated. Tenders of shares must be made prior to the expiration of the tender offer and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration of the tender offer.

The purpose of the tender offer is to return capital to stockholders of Silicon Labs. In particular, Silicon Labs believes the "modified Dutch auction" tender offer set forth in the Offer to Purchase is a mechanism that will provide all stockholders of Silicon Labs with the opportunity to tender all or a portion of their stock if they so elect at a price they may select within the specified range. In addition, the tender offer provides stockholders with an opportunity to obtain liquidity with respect to all or a portion of their stock holdings, without potential disruption to the stock price and the usual transaction costs inherent in open market purchases and sales. Stockholders who choose not to participate will increase their relative percentage interest in Silicon Labs and its future results.

The tender offer is not conditioned on any minimum number of shares being tendered. However, the tender offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions, which are described in detail in the Offer to Purchase. Specific instructions and a complete explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and other related materials, which will be mailed to stockholders of record promptly after commencement of the tender offer.

The information agent for the tender offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. The depositary for the tender offer is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. The dealer manager for the tender offer is Matthews South, LLC. For all questions relating to the tender offer, please call the information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., toll-free at (800) 791-3320; banks and brokers may call the dealer manager, Matthews South, LLC at (650)-539-5285.

None of Silicon Labs, the members of its board of directors, the dealer manager, the information agent or the depositary, or any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether any stockholder should participate or refrain from participating in the tender offer or as to the purchase price or purchase prices at which stockholders may choose to tender their shares in the tender offer. Stockholders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their shares and, if so, how many shares to tender and the price or prices at which their shares should be tendered. In doing so, stockholders should consult their own financial and tax advisors and read carefully and evaluate the information in the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and other related materials (as they may be amended or supplemented), including the reasons for the tender offer.

Silicon Labs is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

