Zepp Health Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 19, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its second quarter of 2021 unaudited financial results before the market open on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 19, 2021). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):


+1-888-346-8982

International:


+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (Toll Free):


400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):


800-905-945

Hong Kong:


+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corp.".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until August 26, 2021 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):


+1-877-344-7529

International:


+1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:


10159349

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020, including 33 million smart watches. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://ir.zepp.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Zepp Health Corp.
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Brad Samson
Tel: +1 714-955-3951
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN62864&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zepp-health-corp-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-19-2021-301346807.html

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN62864&Transmission_Id=202108030730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN62864&DateId=20210803
