Equinox Gold Announces Resolution of Community Blockade at Los Filos Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the community blockade at the Company's Los Filos Mine in Mexico has been removed and the Company has resumed regular operations in all areas of the mine.

