AES Collaborates with X, the moonshot factory on New Grid Virtualization Technologies to Accelerate a Cleaner Energy Future

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced that it is working with X, the moonshot factory (formerly Google X) to develop tools that enable additional clean energy resources to come onto the grid at a faster pace while improving grid reliability, optimizing operations and reducing costs.

AES and X are using the tools to simulate and virtualize AES' distribution grids in Indiana and Ohio. The near real-time grid virtualization technologies will improve the customer experience by testing new ideas, optimizing the grid for renewables, improving reliability and building new efficiencies into the system.

As Audrey Zibelman , Vice President and General Manager for X's electric grid team explains, "One of the biggest obstacles to shifting to a renewable and reliable electric system is having a complete real-time picture of what is happening on the electric grid. We are developing new computational and virtualization tools designed to give everyone who manages and operates the grid the ability to plan, build, and manage a clean and resilient grid."

"We believe the future of energy is clean, reliable, affordable and accessible to all. By combining X's technical expertise with our industry experience and insights, we're accelerating that future," said Kristina Lund, AES President for US Utilities. "We are proud to be among the first to embrace these grid virtualization tools from X in our smart grid strategy. Our goal is to build a modern and green grid to benefit all."

Zibelman added, "We're delighted to be working with an industry leader like AES to develop tools that guide towards an efficient, reliable and low-carbon energy future."

This work complements the 10-year strategic alliance that AES formed with Google in 2019 to leverage Google Cloud technology to accelerate innovation in energy distribution and management and AES' First-of-Its-Kind Agreement to Supply 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy for Google Data Centers in Virginia .

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit our advanced energy networks page.

