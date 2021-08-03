Logo
Akerna to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 Ended June 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Akerna_Logo.jpg

Akerna will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll / International: +1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13721125

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Akerna's website, https://ir.akerna.com/

To be included on the Company's email alerts list, please sign up at https://ir.akerna.com/news-events/email-alerts

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as Ample Organics, Last Call Analytics, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, solo sciences, and Viridian Sciences.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

favicon.png?sn=LA58591&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akerna-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-2021-ended-june-30-2021-301345178.html

SOURCE Akerna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA58591&Transmission_Id=202108030800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA58591&DateId=20210803
