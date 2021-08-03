HubSpot Launches New Podcast Show with Alexis Gay & Brianne Kimmel to Help Business Leaders Scale Their Companies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HubSpot Launches New Podcast Show with Alexis Gay & Brianne Kimmel to Help Business Leaders Scale Their Companies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

The new flagship podcast will focus on how companies can scale and break barriers

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it is partnering with Comedian Alexis Gay and Venture Capitalist Brianne Kimmel to launch a new co-hosted business podcast called, The Shake Up.

TheShakeUp_FoundationalAssets_FINAL_CoverArt_Green_Primary.jpg

The Shake Up will be part of the HubSpot Podcast Network, a new audio destination for business professionals seeking the best education and inspiration for how to grow their business. The HubSpot Podcast Network now includes ten unique podcasts with the addition of three new shows to its library - iDigress, Duct Tape Marketing, Success Story and Goal Digger.

New episodes of The Shake Up will be published on Tuesday mornings beginning on August 3, 2021, with additional videos and events hosted throughout the season. Matthew Brown, senior podcast producer at HubSpot, will lead production of The Shake Up. Brown also produced HubSpot's award-winning Growth Show podcast. The Shake Up offers business leaders unfiltered insights into companies that dare to be different. Podcast episodes will feature interviews with executives from disruptive companies about their investments and go-to market strategies. Leaders will share details about the decisions they made that led to the company's growth.

"HubSpot is committed to building a next generation media company that can help scaling companies grow," said Kieran Flanagan, SVP of Marketing at HubSpot. "We believe to do this, we need to become a consistent source of education and inspiration for business builders. The announcement of our new flagship show, The Shake Up, follows other investments we've made this year, like our acquisition ofThe Hustle and our newly formed HubSpot Podcast Network."

Gay is a comedian and podcaster who previously led Creator Partnerships at Patreon - a classic worked-in-tech-for-seven-years-and-then-became-a-comedian career path. She hosts the successful Non-Technical podcast. Her online audience continues to grow, exceeding 3 million followers across Twitter, Clubhouse, and YouTube.

Kimmel is the Founder and CEO of WorkLifeVC, which is backed by the founders of Cameo, Spotify, Twitch, Zoom and more. Advisors include Arianna Huffington, Michael Ovitz, Sophia Amoruso, Eric Yuan and others. Her online audience continues to expand, exceeding 200 thousand followers across Twitter and Clubhouse.

"It's a balance producing a business-focused podcast that breaks away from the mold and keeps listeners entertained while still providing tangible, valuable education" said Alexis Gay, comedian and podcast host of The Shake Up.

"That's why this partnership with HubSpot is so exciting. Brianne and I are able to take what we've learned from our own experience and pair that with truly perspective-shifting insights from world-class guests. I love that I learn something in every interview, and it's been so fun to create episodes listeners will find accessible and enjoyable which will also help them address their next business challenge—big or small."

"The Shake Up gets up close and uncomfortable with the founders of iconic companies. It's not your typical founding story podcast, we ask difficult questions to understand exactly how critical decisions were made," said Brianne Kimmel, Founder of Worklife Ventures and host of The Shake Up.

"We've designed the show around a powerful combination of highly entertaining and shockingly honest interviews and actionable insights based on hours of research and our personal experiences building and scaling tech companies."

The Shake Up becomes the latest show to educate and inspire business professionals. Follow The Shake Up now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

About HubSpot: HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, nearly 114,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

HubSpot_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE61996&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-launches-new-podcast-show-with-alexis-gay--brianne-kimmel-to-help-business-leaders-scale-their-companies-301346371.html

SOURCE HubSpot

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE61996&Transmission_Id=202108030800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE61996&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment