Spectra7 Announces Christopher Morgan as New Director

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( TSXV:SEV, Financial) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, is pleased to announce that Christopher Morgan has been appointed to its board of directors.

Mr. Morgan was a partner at the international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and managed the firm's Toronto office. During his 30 years at Skadden, he advised Canadian clients on complex U.S. legal matters, principally relating to cross-border debt and equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions and restructurings.

"Chris ran the Toronto office of one of the most prestigious law firms in the world, where he oversaw many transactions in the cross-border space," said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra7. "Chris is a long time significant shareholder of Spectra7. We have had discussions with him about joining our board since late 2020. We are proud to have him as a new director and we look forward to benefitting from his deep level of experience as we expand our business."

Mr. Morgan's appointment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Spectra7 also announces an update to the previously announced consolidation of the Company's common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company now expects the Consolidation and trading of the common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation to commence on or about August 13, 2021. For further details on the Consolidation, please see the Company's press release dated July 29, 2021.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

