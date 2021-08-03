CU Business Group and Jack Henry Announce Referral Partnership for Commercial Products and Services

PR Newswire

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Jack Henry announced today a referral partnership with CU Business Group (CUBG), the largest business services CUSO, to make payments, digital, lending, and financial performance solutions from Jack Henry available to its network of more than 600 credit unions.

CUBG, founded in 2002, will provide referrals on a suite of Jack Henry solutions that give credit unions the support they need to better serve today's business members. Through this partnership, credit unions will have access to the tools they need to expand their business member relationships, including the following services and more:

Digital loan origination and management

A wide range of payment solutions

Remittance solutions

Digital banking

Business website design

CUBG member and Jack Henry client Dan Ripplinger, VP of Business Services, with Oregon Community Credit Union, commented, "Many credit unions are seeking a variety of solutions as they expand the services they offer to business members. Jack Henry's proven technology combined with CUBG's focus and expertise in commercial services will help the industry more effectively meet the needs of our members, and ultimately, deepen relationships."

Jack Henry has a strong history of innovation and collaboration, empowering credit unions with the technology necessary to support their communities and businesses. CUBG's relationship with Jack Henry will allow more than 600 credit unions to benefit from the company's proven and sophisticated technology.

"It is CUBG's mission to help credit unions better serve their business members, both large and small. Jack Henry offers an excellent suite of products that help to support this mission," explained Larry Middleman, president and founder of CUBG.

Matt Riley, president of ProfitStars, added, "Solutions like these are increasing in demand as more credit unions are seeking additional ways to foster their newly gained business member relationships. Our relationship with CUBG will bring a suite of solutions designed to help credit unions retain and attract new relationships, while also improving performance and positioning them for growth. We're proud to offer our trusted solutions to CUBG's growing network of credit unions."

About CU Business Group, LLC. CU Business Group, LLC, provides business lending, deposit and consulting services to credit unions nationwide. Based in Portland, Ore., CUBG delivers products and technical expertise to credit unions with advanced business programs, and all the basics for those just starting out. CUBG has a staff of 70 business services professionals and is the largest business services CUSO in the industry, serving 635 credit unions in 48 states. Learn more at www.cubg.org.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cu-business-group-and-jack-henry-announce-referral-partnership-for-commercial-products-and-services-301346755.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.