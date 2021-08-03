Logo
Landsea Homes Closes On 68 Additional Homesites At Country Club Estates In Palm Bay, Florida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Spacious new homes in Florida's booming Space Coast

- High quality, single-family homes at attainable price points

PR Newswire

PALM BAY, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021

PALM BAY, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has added 68 new homesites to its existing 131 homes at Country Club Estates located in Northwest Palm Bay, Florida.

Landsea_Logo.jpg

"This closing provides our Florida division with a growing foothold in one of Palm Bay's most desirable areas," said Jed Lowry, Corporate Vice President, Florida and NYC Metro Divisions of Landsea Homes. "Our existing homes in Country Club Estates have seen a strong ongoing sales pace since opening in 2018, so the addition of this new phase of homesites presents a great opportunity to continue to provide homebuyers with attainably priced homes at the entry and move-up level."

Country Club Estates is an exclusive gated community known for its collection of preserved 100-year-old oak trees. The new homes will range from 1,800 to just over 3,100 square feet with a tailored selection of floorplans and exterior styles, as well as a design center experience to allow buyers to add a personal touch to their homes. The homes also feature Landsea Homes' unique and unparalleled selection of smart and sustainable technology and amenities, as well as open concept design. The community boasts easy access to Interstate 95 and US-1 Highway.

Palm Bay, adjacent to Melbourne, is an exciting and growing home buying market on Florida's famed "Space Coast." The aerospace industry is driving the area's economic growth with thousands of high-paying jobs at companies such as L3Harris, Northrup Grumman, SpaceX, Blue Origin, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, and the US Air Force base (now Patrick Space Force Base).

The homes are close to miles of wild Florida coast, rivers, beaches and renowned bird watching preserves, hiking and outdoor activities along the Indian River, Intercoastal Waterway and Atlantic beaches.

Palm Bay has grown to become the largest city in Brevard County with a population of nearly more than 111,000.

For more information about Country Club Estates, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/country-club-estates/

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals, who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA62239&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-closes-on-68-additional-homesites-at-country-club-estates-in-palm-bay-florida-301346828.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA62239&Transmission_Id=202108030800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA62239&DateId=20210803
