Fiera Capital Joins International Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fiera Capital Joins International Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (the "initiative"), committing to work proactively towards the goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner and to support broader efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The international initiative aims to compel the asset management industry to commit to playing a more active role in battling climate change. It is managed by the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), of which the Company has been a signatory since 2009, and five other founding partner investor networks. A total of 128 signatories, with collective assets under management of US$43 trillion, are now part of the initiative.

As part of its commitment to further reinforce its responsible investing approach, Fiera Capital will set an initial target for a portion of its assets to be managed in line with achieving net zero emissions. This target will then be reviewed at least every five years, with a view to adding more investment strategies until all assets are included by 2050.

"In joining the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, we are proud to be strengthening our contribution to the global effort to tackle climate change. Global warming presents profound risks, both for our clients and for society more broadly. We firmly believe that committing to achieving net zero emissions across our portfolios by 2050 will reinforce the manner in which we carry out our fiduciary responsibilities and enhance our ability to protect our clients' portfolios from systemic risk," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer.

"While ESG considerations are currently integrated into our investment analysis and processes," he added, "our decision to join this initiative puts the full strength of the organization behind our commitment to expand our ESG efforts further."

All of Fiera Capital's Irish UCITS funds are classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). As part of its participation in the annual Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment for seven of its funds, the Company successfully achieved four GRESB "Green Star" rankings in 2020, in addition to being awarded the Planet Mark accreditation, for its wholly-owned subsidiary Fiera Real Estate.

About Fiera Capital Corporation
Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$179.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advisory services, or offer investment funds, in the United States or to U.S. persons. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

favicon.png?sn=MO62568&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiera-capital-joins-international-net-zero-asset-managers-initiative-301346601.html

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO62568&Transmission_Id=202108030730PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO62568&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment